BharatBenz shifts into fast lane, eyes new markets in India with 8 new models

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has started 2021 on a mega product offensive and has launched as many as eight new models in the country under the BharatBenz range with which it also wants to tap newer markets here. Among these new launches are six new trucks - including the BSafe Express for vaccine transportation - and two new buses.

DICV informed that BharatBenz has managed to double its market share since the beginning of BS 6 model sales in April of 2020 and that it has now expanded its network to over 250 touchpoints in the country. As such, the platform for its new models is already in place. The new trucks brought in also include 917R, 4228R Tanker, 1015R+, 42T M-Cab, and 2828 Construction vehicle. The two new buses are the wide-body 1017 variant with a seating capacity of up to 50, and the 1624 chassis available with a parabolic suspension.

The company is especially underlining the user-centric features and design that these products offer while also claiming the focus on key areas of reliability and safety. "Both new and current customers will be delighted by our updated portfolio offering the industry’s best TCO, as well as our new loyalty program designed to reward the customers for their trust placed in brand BharatBenz," said Satyakam Arya, MD and CEO at DICV.