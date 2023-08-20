Bharat NCAP to launch on August 22. Key things to know

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari will launch the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) on August 22, PIB announced on Sunday. The Bharat NCAP comes as a major step in making cars safer in India. The passenger vehicles being manufactured and sold in the country will have to comply with this new safety regulation. The new safety regulation will be enforced across the country from October 1.
The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) in an announcement on Sunday has said that the Bharat NCAP will be a significant step towards improving road safety in India by raising the safety standards of motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes. The programme aims to provide a tool to car buyers to make a comparative assessment of crash safety of motor vehicles available in the country's vehicle market, stated the announcement.