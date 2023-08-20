Bharat NCAP to launch on August 22. Key things to know

Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari will launch the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) on August 22, PIB announced on Sunday. The Bharat NCAP comes as a major step in making cars safer in India. The passenger vehicles being manufactured and sold in the country will have to comply with this new safety regulation. The new safety regulation will be enforced across the country from October 1.