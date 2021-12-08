Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > Auto retail in November remained in negative despite Diwali, wedding season
File photo used for representational purpose.

Auto retail in November remained in negative despite Diwali, wedding season

2 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2021, 10:10 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations sees more challenges than opportunities in the coming times for the Indian automotive space.

The challenges for the Indian automotive industry persisted through the course of November with auto retail remaining in the negative. This is despite Diwali and the wedding season falling in the 30 days of last month. The Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) on Wednesday announced that auto retail was down 2.70% when compared to November of 2020.

Trending Cars

Kia Seltos

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Nexon

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Punch

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra XUV700

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda All New City

1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Renault Kiger

999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hyundai Creta

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Trending Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Overall retail last month, when compared to November of 2019, was down a significant 20%.

As per a press statement issued by FADA, passenger vehicle segment has seen an uptick in demand - powered also by new launches, but supply constraints have had an adverse impact with waiting times climbing significantly. There are concerns that many buyers may not put off their respective decisions to make a purchase.

The two-wheeler segment is better positioned, but only just. While sales in the segment last month were comparable to figures from November of 2020, FADA notes that the overall sentiment across the country remained low. “There are no signs of increase in inquiry levels which is a bigger cause of concern."

FADA puts the blame on several factors, recognizing that most - if not all - continue to put pressure on the automotive industry. From semiconductor shortage putting unprecedented pressures on production cycles to crop loss due to incessant rains in southern states, the going has been tough. “Unless rural India starts showing signs of strength, overall retails will continue to remain weak," says Vinkesh Gulati, FADA President.

There are also very real concerns that Omicron variant of Covid-19 could adversely impact demand for vehicle in coming times. With chances that offices and educational institutes which had either opened or were close to opening may shut down once again could impact demand. FADA also points to rising input costs which have led many OEMs to hike model prices as a move that could blunt demand. And while it is hopeful that at least the problem of chip shortage will sort itself out in the times to come, FADA believes ‘attractive schemes’ could potentially help demand, especially in the two-wheeler segment.

  • First Published Date : 08 Dec 2021, 10:09 AM IST