Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Auto Industry Body Siam Hails Gst Council's Clarification On Definition Of Suvs

Auto industry body SIAM hails GST Council's clarification on definition of SUVs

Auto industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers on Saturday welcomed the GST Council's clarification on the definition of SUVs, saying it is on the lines of its discussions with the finance ministry.

By: PTI
Updated on: 18 Dec 2022, 11:00 AM
Follow us on:
Jeep Meridian SUV

Briefing reporters after the 48th GST Council meeting, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the higher rate of compensation cess of 22 per cent is applicable to a motor vehicle fulfilling all four conditions - it is popularly known as SUV; has engine capacity exceeding 1,500cc; length exceeding 4,000 mm; has ground clearance of 170 mm and above.

Also Read : Buoyed by strong demand for SUVs, passenger vehicle wholesales rose 28% in November

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.35 kmpl
₹6.8 - 11.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Marazzo
1497 cc | Diesel | Manual | 17.33 kmpl
₹12.3 - 14.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Alturas G4
2157 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.03 kmpl
₹28.77 - 31.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
 
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

In response, SIAM in a statement said this has brought in a clarity that higher rate of compensation cess of 22 per, over and above of 28 per of GST, will be applicable only on such vehicles which meet all the four conditions.

"SIAM is thankful to ministry of finance, government of India and the GST Council for issuing a clarification on the definition of SUVs," it added.

This is on the lines of SIAM's recommendations and based on the earlier discussions SIAM had with the ministry of finance, it added. 

First Published Date: 18 Dec 2022, 10:59 AM IST
TAGS: SIAM SUV GST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS