Audi India opens showroom for pre-owned luxury vehicles in South Mumbai

The Audi facility for pre-owned vehicles has space to have six cars on display.Audi India promises comprehensive safety and quality checks on all models offered in the pre-owned business by it.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 17 Feb 2022, 10:33 PM
A view of the Audi facility for pre-owned vehicles located in Kamla Mills Compound, Lower Parel.

Audi India recently inaugurated its newest showroom for its pre-owned vehicles, in South Mumbai's Lower Parel. With an overall objective of making the most of a push towards pre-owned vehicles in Covid times, the facility has the space to have as many as six vehicles on display.

Audi India is once again promising stringent checks on all pre-owned models offered by its Audi Approved: plus showrooms with a focus on mechanical bodywork, interior and electrical inspections at 300+ multi-point checks.

The pre-owned Audi vehicles offered also undergo comprehensive on-road testing and come with 24x7 roadside assistance. In the interest of transparency, a prospective customer can also check the complete history of the vehicle since it was first purchased. Audi further underlines easy financing and insurance benefits through the programme.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Audi India Head, has time and again pointed to a growing demand for Audi vehicles - both in brand new as well as in the pre-owned segment. “Mumbai is a key market for us, and we have observed a steady surge in demand for pre-owned luxury cars. I am certain that this new showroom will cater to the ever growing demand for pre-owned cars in Mumbai and I am pleased to share that we continue our expansion with more facilities in the surrounding areas as well as other cities across the country," he said in a press statement.

First Published Date: 17 Feb 2022, 10:33 PM IST
TAGS: Audi Audi India
