Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > Amazon’s Zoox gets permission for autonomous vehicle tests in US
A vehicle belonging to California-based self-driving startup Zoox seen driving along a street.

Amazon’s Zoox gets permission for autonomous vehicle tests in US

1 min read . 07:49 AM IST Bloomberg

  • Zoox will be allowed to conduct tests on public roads within a designated area in California.
  • The tests are allowed only under fair-weather conditions and on streets with a speed limit of 45 miles per hour.

Amazon.com Inc’s self-driving-car unit, Zoox Inc, is getting a green light from California to test autonomous vehicles on public roads without a safety driver, becoming the fourth company to receive the state’s blessing for truly driverless testing.

The permit allows Zoox to operate two vehicles without a driver behind the wheel, a step up from approval it received four years ago that required the presence of a person to take control if needed, the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles said in a statement.

While some 60 companies have permission to conduct autonomous testing with a safety driver in California, Zoox joins Alphabet Inc. unit Waymo LLC, Nuro Inc. and AutoX Technologies in a small club of truly driverless testers in the state.

Zoox will be allowed to conduct tests on public roads within a designated area in San Mateo County near its headquarters in Foster City, California. The tests are allowed only under fair-weather conditions and on streets with a speed limit of 45 miles per hour.

Amazon agreed to buy Zoox in June to bolster the e-commerce giant’s ambitions in automated package delivery and ride-hailing.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.