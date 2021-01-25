2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S sets production saloon benchmark

2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S sets production saloon benchmark1 min read . 12:49 PM IST
The new 2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S recently showcased its track capability ahead of its arrival in the US dealerships. On Porsche Cars North America’s local track, the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, the sports car set a benchmark lap time of one minute and 31.51 seconds.
Professional racing driver Leh Keen was enlisted by Porsche to showcase the driving capabilities of the new Panamera on the 4.0-kilometre race track. This achievement follows the benchmark lap time achieved by the Taycan Turbo S at the same track last year. "The stability (of the Panamera) gave me a ton of confidence to use every bit of the asphalt and curbs," said Keen. "And yet the car has a completely different and more refined and relaxed character on the highway."
The latest Panamera Turbo S geta an extensive list of performance-oriented standard equipment that helps in highly dynamic and demanding driving scenarios. These include Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB), Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+), rear axle steering and Dynamic Chassis Control Sport roll-stabilisation system (PDCC Sport).
To further enhance its performance, the sports car has been fitted with optional newly-developed road-legal Michelin Pilot Sport cup 2 ND0 ultra-high performance tyres. The tyres bear the typical Porsche 'N' designation, signifying that it is a co-development between Porsche and the tyre manufacturer. The tyre was tuned at the Nürburgring track specifically for the Panamera.