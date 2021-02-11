This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
2021 Ford F-150 enters gaming world with virtual version for Rocket League
The athletic-looking virtual F-150 that borrows features from the real-world 2021 F-150.
It sports signature C-clamp headlight design, rounded wheel arches, drop-down windows and 'F-150' stamped in the tailgate.
Ford and video game maker Psyonix have partnered for a new virtual version of the F-150 pickup truck for the 2021 Rocket League. The custom F-150 will take center stage in the popular multiplayer game where vehicles compete in soccer matches.
The Ford F-150 Rocket League Edition will be available as an in-game purchase from February 20 through 28. The F-150 bundle will also include a chairman decal, two sets of F-150 wheels, F-150 Rocket League Edition engine audio, F-150 boost and F-150 player banner.
The F-150’s appearance in Rocket League continues Ford’s deep push into gaming in the US. Along with the in-game vehicle, Ford will also serve as presenting sponsor for this month’s Rocket League Championship Series Winter Majors, which include an arena full of billboards and a special F-150 that appears between matches to repair and ready the Rocket League pitch for play.
The Ford F-150 Rocket League Edition will be available for purchase to new and existing Rocket League players. The game recently expanded and is free to play on all major gaming platforms.