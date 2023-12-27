Xero EV joins hands with VoltUp for battery swapping of its electric scooters

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Xero EV has joined with battery-swapping technology provider VoltUp for last-mile delivery solutions. The EV maker announced on Wednesday that it aims to get 15,000 electric two-wheelers on the road within the next two years, which will be used in the last-mile delivery segment.

Under the strategic partnership between Xero EV and VoltUp, the electric two-wheeler manufacturer's pure electric scooters will leverage the latter's battery-swapping facility across 12 cities in the country. The EV maker claims the partnership will revolutionise last-mile delivery solutions across these cities. While the company claimed that this partnership will initially benefit the Mink electric scooter, it will also benefit other Xero electric two-wheelers. Xero EV has further claimed that under this partnership, users of its electric two-wheelers will be able to swap their battery packs within a minute.

Speaking about this collaboration, Bharat Pritmani, co-founder of Xero EV has said that the two companies are creating a solution that not only meets but exceeds the demands of last-mile delivery partners. “This collaboration marks a turning point in the electric vehicle industry. By integrating Xero's energy-efficient products with VoltUp's swappable battery network, we are creating a solution that not only meets but exceeds the demands of last-mile delivery partners," Pritmani added.

Ritesh Singh, Head of Business & Strategy at VoltUp said that this partnership between the two companies will play a pivotal role in minimizing costs for riders, unlocking new possibilities for the electric vehicle landscape. “The partnership between VoltUp and Xero EV not only underscores our dedication to offering cutting-edge solutions but also emphasises our commitment to creating a sustainable future for all. As we embark on this journey together, we are confident that this partnership will play a pivotal role in minimizing costs for riders, unlocking new possibilities for the electric vehicle landscape. The integration of VoltUp's platform into Xero EVs Mink model will significantly reduce charging times, enabling riders to optimize their time on the road and eliminate the waiting game associated with traditional charging or fast charging stations," he added.

