Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Watch: This Ultra Powerful Chinese Ev Can Bounce Its Way Forward On Three Wheels

Watch: This ultra powerful Chinese EV can bounce its way forward on three wheels

BYD is mounting some serious challenge to global electric vehicle manufacturers and while its Blade battery technology is one of the most advanced in the world, the Chinese EV giant is also working on several other technologies to give its models an edge. Take the BYD YangWang U9 supercar for instance which boasts of an advanced suspension system that can help it rock forward even on three wheels.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 11 Apr 2023, 09:50 AM
Follow us on:
The BYD YangWang U9 on showcase during the Shanghai Auto Show.

While air suspensions from luxury car manufacturers have set the bar high, BYD is claiming that its Disus-X suspension system is far more advanced. Banking on the manufacturers Damping Body Control System, Intelligent Hydraulic Body Control System and Intelligent Air Body Control System, the set up allows the supercar to get vertical, lateral, and longitudinal motion control.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata  Nexon Ev Prime
30.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 312 Km
₹14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
DISCONTINUED
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Presented on stage during the Shanghai Auto Show, a BYD YangWang U9 in a bright Yellow shade made its way forward with only three wheels. It was the suspension set up that held it up from where the fourth wheel was missing. While it is highly unlikely that an owner will ever drive the supercar in this way, the company claims that the technology itself can drastically cut body roll while helping improve acceleration and assist emergency braking. It could also be a crucial highlight in case of a wheel failure or tyre burst at high speed.

High speed is likely to be a starry highlight of the BYD YangWang U9 because it boasts of four electric motors and offers 1,100 hp and mammoth 1,280 Nm of torque. It is further highlighted that the BYD YangWang U9 can go from 0 to 100 kmph in two seconds. The company is underlining that the electric supercar will have a range of around 700 kms.

First Published Date: 11 Apr 2023, 09:50 AM IST
TAGS: BYD EV Electric car electric vehicle
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS