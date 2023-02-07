Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Joy Mihos Electric Scooter Fetches 18,600 Bookings In 15 Days

Joy Mihos electric scooter fetches 18,600 bookings in 15 days

Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd., the manufacturer of the Joy e-bikes, has claimed that it has received 18,600 in just 15 days for its newly launched Mihos electric scooter that broke cover at the Auto Expo 2023 last month. The EV maker opened bookings for the scooter on January 22, and its deliveries are slated to commence in March this year in a phased manner.

By: HT Auto
Updated on: 07 Feb 2023, 18:27 PM
Joy Mihos electric scooter was unveiled at Auto Expo 2023

Priced at 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom), the Joy Mihos is available for booking at an amount of 999. The EV company has also said it will begin booking the scooter's second phase delivery, which will start in April this year. Bookings for the second phase will begin on February 9.

Also Read : Royal Enfield commences deliveries of Super Meteor 650

Speaking on the bookings milestone, Yatin Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd., said that the company has received an overwhelming response for the Mihos scooter at the Auto Expo 2023. "This scooter brings a stronger version of electric vehicles with a new material, Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD). We are pleased by the high demand from our customers and are really excited for the delivery of MIHOS, which is set to commence in March this year in a phased manner. We are further expanding our product portfolio to cater to the demand and meet the aspirations of customers. We are also making solid, result-oriented efforts to increase our market share in the EV space. We anticipate a strong sales rebound in the coming months for electric vehicles as the market is booming," he added.

The Joy Mihos electric scooter comes with an eye-catching design, but the USP of the scooter is the material used to build it, claims the manufacturer. It claims the material used to build this scooter is Dicyclopentadiene, which makes it unbreakable. The company demonstrated the material's strength at the Auto Expo.

First Published Date: 07 Feb 2023, 18:27 PM IST
TAGS: Joy e bikes Joy Mihos electric scooter electric vehicle
