Royal Enfield commences deliveries of Super Meteor 650

Royal Enfield has started deliveries of the much-awaited Super Meteor 650 in India. The motorcycle is the new flagship from the Chennai-based manufacturer. It is a cruiser that is available in three variants. There is Astral, Interstellar and Celestial. The prices are 3.5 lakh, 3.64 lakh and 3.79 lakh respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 07 Feb 2023, 15:36 PM
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 in Astral Black getting delivered in Gurugram.
Super Meteor uses the same engine as the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. So, it is a 648 cc, air-oil cooled, parallel twin engine that is capable of producing 46 bhp at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 52.3 Nm at 5,650 rpm. The engine has been retuned to suit the cruiser's characteristics.

The gearbox is the same 6-speed unit which comes with a slip and assist clutch. It gets a toe and heel shifter and Royal Enfield has shortened the gearing to compensate for the heavier weight of the motorcycle.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: 5 things you should know

In terms of features, the Super Meteor 650 comes with an LED headlamp, Tripper Navigation and adjustable levers. There is also a USB port that is awkwardly positioned behind the left side panel.

Braking duties on the motorcycle are done by a 320 mm disc in the front and a 300 mm disc at the rear. Suspension duties are performed by 43 mm up-side down forks in the front and twin-shock absorbers at the rear.

Royal Enfield is offering alloy wheels and tubeless tyres as standard on the Super Meteor 650. The front measures 19 inches and is wrapped in a 100/90 section tyre whereas the rear one is a 16-inch unit that uses a fat 150/80 section tyre.

There are no direct rivals to the Super Meteor, the closest rival is the Kawasaki Vulcan S. However, in terms of pricing, the Super Meteor competes against QJ Motor SRK 400, Ultraviolette F77 and the KTM 390 Adventure. When compared to the Interceptor 650, the Super Meteor costs 60,000 more.

First Published Date: 07 Feb 2023, 15:36 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
