Volkswagen recalls over 35,000 ID.4 EVs over faulty doors. Details here

Volkswagen has recalled a total of 35,325 units of the ID.4 electric cars in the US owing to a faulty door issue. The affected cars claim to have doors that could open unexpectedly while driving at low speeds. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has said that the affected electric vehicles were built in Zwickau, Germany, between December 2020 and December 2022.

The NHTSA document says that Volkswagen has issued the recall for the ID.4 electric cars in question that may have been built with door handles that don't meet the factory specifications for protection against water ingress. This faulty design could result in water getting to the printed circuit board of the handles, which can lead to malfunctions causing an open command to the door lock.

Such a fault could result in the door opening when the car is subject to high lateral forces at speeds below 15 kmph. Opening the door of a moving vehicle can cause accidents and increase the risk of injury both for the vehicle's passengers and the people outside, who may get hit by the door. Detection of this fault has resulted in the German auto major recalling the affected ID.4 electric cars to fix the issue free of cost. This recall comes right after a similar recall for the ID.4 electric vehicles that was announced a month ago. Under that recall campaign, a total of 16,207 EVs were affected.

Volkswagen ID.4 comes from the brand's range of ID-badged electric car lineup. Its Standard trim comes with a single 201 hp generating rear electric motor, paired with a 62 kWh battery pack that offers 336 km range on a single charge. The higher trim is the AWD Pro S Plus variant which gets an all-wheel drive system. This churns out 295 hp peak power thanks to an 82 kWh battery pack. Also, it promises a 410 km range on a single charge.

