Vietnam's VinFast to set up EV battery plant in India: Sources

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast plans to set up its first Indian manufacturing facility in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, three sources familiar with the matter said.
The company will make batteries for EVs at the plant in the city of Thoothukudi, one of the sources said, adding that this is separate from its previously announced plans to assemble vehicles shipped in parts from Vietnam.
VinFast, which competes with carmakers such as Tesla and China's BYD, declined to comment. It said in a statement on Wednesday that it would reveal details of its plans at "an appropriate time".
A spokesperson for the Tamil Nadu government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.