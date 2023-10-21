QJMotor reveals TQ electric scooter for China with 120 km range

QJMotor is one of the more popular two-wheeler makers in China and the company has been rapidly expanding its presence across major markets including Europe and Asia. Now, elaborating its electric mobility range, the company has revealed the TQ electric scooter in China that promises a range of 120 km on a single charge.

The QJMotor TQ is available in three versions that are available in three powertrain options. This includes an 800-watt (1.1 bhp), 1,000-watt (1.4 bhp) and a much more powerful 3.4 bhp version. It’s likely that QJMotor has brought slow-speed and high-speed variants of the TQ Motor to China.

Also Read : Ola to offer 50% off on extended warranty and a chance to win S1X+. Know more

All three variants are powered by a rear hub motor and also get three battery options. This includes a more affordable lead-acid battery on the base variants, while the more premium variants get lithium-ion battery packs with the top-spec offering a range of 120 km on a single charge.

On the feature front, the TQ Motor comes packed with ambient lighting with sensing headlamps, reverse gear, automatic locking, and multi-axis sensors that detect a fall. The e-scooter has a payload capacity of 150 kg and rides on 12-inch front and 10-inch rear tyres. Braking performance comes from front and rear disc brakes.

Prices for the TQ have not been revealed and the model is likely to be restricted to China at the moment. However, we could see QJMotor bringing the model to other markets as it continues to expand its presence. Our readers should know that QJMotor also retails its motorcycles in India brought in via Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI).

First Published Date: