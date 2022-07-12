Makers of world's first electric, autonomous tractor eyes Indian farming expanse

Monarch Tractor, credited for developing the world's first fully-electric smart tractor capable of carrying out tasks independent of human intervention, has forayed into the Indian landscape and has opened its first office here in Hyderabad. Monarch has also entered into a partnership with India-based AI (artificial intelligence) start-up called Einsite with an aim to bolster development of edge applications and autonomy models and algorithms.

With electric mobility and autonomous drive technology fast emerging as very real global trends, farming equipment aren't too far behind with Monarch looking at offering a convergence of electrification, automation and data analysis which, the US-based company claims, would help with sustainable farming while increasing efficiency, safety and improving profitability.

The Indian agricultural sector is vast and while it is labor-intensive, Monarch is looking at finding a foothold here. "We have found strong synergy with Einsite in both our missions and areas of work," said Praveen Penmetsa, Co-Founder of and CEO at Monarch Tractor. “Einsite's mission of making dynamic, outdoor industries more productive aligns with our goal of modernizing the farm. Coupled with Einsite's expertise, they have proven to be a natural partner to establish our presence and new office in India, and accelerate our development operations."

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

With a stated aim to make farming cleaner, more efficient and economically viable, Monarch Tractor states it wants to work with new-age farmers to provide cutting-edge solutions to farming models. As such, the partnership with Einsite, a company which uses machine-mounted cameras and sensors to capture site activity, could possibly help Monarch get off on a strong note here.

First Published Date: