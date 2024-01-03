HT Auto
Amitabh Kant advises Indian carmakers to raise ambition amid EV boom

03 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM
Former Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant urged the Indian car manufacturers to be more ambitious to grab a sizeable share in the global EV market, as the world of automobiles is increasingly shifting towards pure electric cars.
Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant has urged Indian car manufacturers to raise their ambition as electric cars are about to see a big boom by the end of this decade. Kant has urged the Indian car manufacturers to be more ambitious to capture the global electric car market. His comment comes at a time when all the automakers around the world are fiercely stepping into competition with each other to grab sizeable chunks of the rapidly bulging EV market. The Indian carmakers too are increasingly inclining towards manufacturing and selling electric cars.

The former NITI Aayog CEO said that China is currently the leading player in the global electric vehicle market, followed by the US. Chinese car manufacturers account for nearly half of the global electric vehicle sales, Kant further added. He wrote in a social media post on X (Previously Twitter), that the global electric car market is currently led by BYD at 18 per cent, followed by Tesla at 12 per cent. On the other hand, the Indian car manufacturers account for just one per cent of the global electric car sales, he wrote in the social media post.

Sharing a few data on the global electric vehicle market, Kant wrote that the Indian electric car market is currently led by Tata Motors at 75 per cent, followed by SAIC-owned MG Motor India at 13 per cent, while another homegrown automobile manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra holds five per cent of the Indian electric car market.

Kant further added that the world thriving for electric vehicles and by 2030, the pure electric car sales are expected to grow substantially. He wrote that China will see the highest electric car penetration with a 65 per cent share, while Europe and the USA will see 60 per cent and 50 per cent market penetration by electric cars.

03 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST
Tesla Tata Electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility Tata Motors Mahindra

