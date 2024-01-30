Honda working on an electric sports car, to sit as flagship in brand's EV lineup

At the CES 2024, Honda grabbed the attention of the automotive world with its two unique electric vehicle concepts . These concept prototypes gave us a preview of the automaker's new EV strategy as well as the future Honda electric cars' design language. However, it seems Honda is working on more interesting projects. The Japanese automobile giant is reportedly working on an all-electric sportscar that will be the flagship product in the brand's electric car lineup.

In an interaction with British automotive publication Autocar UK, Honda's CEO Toshihiro Mibe revealed that the automaker is planning to venture into the sports car segment. He hinted that Honda is working on an electric sports car, which will be the flagship model in the brand's EV portfolio. This has fuelled speculation that the Honda NSX is set to return as an electric halo car. Mibe reportedly revealed that at the Honda R&D Centre, work is already underway on a performance EV that will be a pivotal part of the 0 Series range of electric cars, which will start hitting the market in 2026.

Honda CEO has not revealed much detail about the upcoming electric sports car. However, he said that the development progress for the upcoming EV is steadily proceeding. He also said that despite being an electric car, it will ensure the joy of driving with a strong focus on driver engagement.

If the new generation design philosophy for the future Honda 0 Series electric cars is to be adopted, the upcoming sports car will come with a low-slung, cab-forward profile. The cockpit will come with a minimalist approach, with a primary focus on eliminating distractions. The battery pack onboard the EV will be significantly slimmer than those found in Honda's current electric vehicles, while the propulsion will be facilitated by e-axle drivetrains, integrating motors, inverters and transmissions into a compact unit to ensure optimised interior space.

