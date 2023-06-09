Drive a Tata EV? This new customer engagement program has lots for you

Tata Motors has a dominant say in the Indian electric car space with a diverse lineup of battery-powered vehicles. While the Nexon EV has been a runaway hit, others like the longer range Nexon EV Max, Tiago EV hatchback and Tigor EV sedan continue to dominate the small but significant space. And in order to further bolster connect with existing owners while also reaching out to potential buyers, the company has announced a new program called Evolve.

The Evolve program from Tata Motors seeks to focus on a multitude of areas - from customer-centric activities that include experiential drives to exchange and upgrade programmes.

To kickstart the entire program, the company has announced a unique referral program that is targeted towards accelerating EV adoption in the country. According to a press statement issued by the company, an existing Tata EV owner can stand to win assured gifts and benefits for each referral made that translates into a purchase of an EV from the brand. Those with maximum number of successful referrals for the company can also win curated travel packages.

The entire referral program has been activated in 13 Indian cities as of now. The list includes Delhi NCR , Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Kochi, Jaipur, Thiruvananthapuram, Coimbatore and Visakhapatnam. And with the gradual expansion of the program, Tata Motors is looking to build a holistic community for its EV owners. “The EV revolution in India has been pioneered by Tata Motors but the actual impetus to this movement is driven by our customers," said Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. "EVOLVE’ is our extended effort to further boost this engagement and reward our brand ambassadors for helping us become India’s no. 1 EV manufacturer.

