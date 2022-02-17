Copyright © HT Media Limited
Chandigarh adds 40 Ashok Leyland electric buses to its fleet

Chandigarh adds 40 Ashok Leyland electric buses to its fleet

The 40 electric buses, to be operated by Switch Mobility Automotive Ltd, will be part of the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 17 Feb 2022, 08:18 AM
Chandigarh adds 40 Ashok Leyland electric buses to its fleet.

Chandigarh has received 40 electric buses, developed by Ashok Leyland, as part of its fleet. The zero-emission buses will operate under Switch Mobility Automotive Ltd, and are expected to be pressed into service soon.

The buses were delivered to the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) recently.

In December last year, Switch Mobility had won a bid to operate these 40 electric buses under the FAME-II scheme.

These electric buses will be supplied with fast charging technology, and will provide service within the route plans set by the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU).

According to Switch Mobility, these 40 electric buses will help reduce carbon emissions by 1700 tonnes each year on an average. Switch Mobility will also maintain and operate the fleet, and develop the charging infrastructure in at least four locations in the Tri-city which include the Depot-3, ISBT-17, ISBT-43 and PGI.

Mahesh Babu, Chief Operating Officer at Switch Mobility, had said, “Switch Mobility is delighted to partner with CCBSS Chandigarh towards a common goal of sustainability, through deployment of these 40 zero carbon buses. We aim to reduce carbon emissions in the city of Chandigarh through these zero tail-pipe emission vehicles. The cost of ownership and the product experience which we can deliver is amongst the best in the country. We believe that our ability to bring value to customers combined with our superior technology and innovation will help us win many more such orders in future."

Last year, the Centre had sanctioned 80 electric buses for Chandigarh under the Phase II of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) scheme. These buses will help Chandigarh to reduce its dependency on diesel buses operating currently. The Union Territory currently has more than 350 diesel buses running on local or suburban routes. Chandigarh aims to replace all these buses running on fossil fuel with electric buses by 2027-28.

First Published Date: 17 Feb 2022, 08:18 AM IST
TAGS: electric bus Ashok Leyland Electric vehicle Switch Mobility
