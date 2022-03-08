Battery electric vehicles contributed over 6% to total global car sales in 2021

Electric vehicles' market share has grown to 6.2 per cent in 2021 from 3.1 per cent in 2020.

Battery electric vehicles have contributed more than six per cent of total global sales last year, claims a study by Jato. The study also claims that the market share of electric vehicles has doubled to 6.2 per cent from 3.1 per cent, as the popularity of zero-emission vehicles has been increasing around the world.

It further says that 4.2 million battery-electric vehicles were sold in 2021. Interestingly, electric vehicles had a market share of 1.9 per cent in 2019. Since then, the demands for EVs have grown significantly.

China led the global sales of electric vehicles, accounting for around half of all global sales. Europe and North American markets too witnessed major growth in demand and sales of electric vehicles in 2021.

Electric vehicles have been witnessing surging demand and sales across the world amidst many factors that are playing a crucial role in amplifying the BEV's appeal to consumers. The factors such as rising petrol and diesel prices concerns around vehicular emissions and their contribution to global warming, the cost-effectiveness of electric vehicles compared to internal combustion engine-powered vehicles are fuelling growth in the EV space. The lowering prices of electric vehicles, an increasing number of EV charging infrastructure, different government policies to promote electric mobility and battery electric technology too are contributing to this growth.

Meanwhile, the US EV manufacturer Tesla has said that it sold 56,515 China-made electric vehicles last month. Also, it exported 33,315 made-in-China electric cars. Tesla, which makes the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover in Giga Shanghai since 2019, sold 59,845 China-made vehicles in January.

