After J&K, lithium reserves found in Rajasthan: What it means for EV movement

India's electric vehicle (EV) revolution received a major impetus recently after reports emerged that a sizeable amount of lithium reserves were discovered in Rajasthan and that the reserves here alone could meet as much as 80 per cent of the country's demand. At present, India leans on China to meet its needs for the crucial metal that is a key component in manufacturing of consumer electronic goods as well as EV batteries.

According to reports, the most-recent lithium discovery in the country Rajasthan's Degana and that here, the quality is better than even the lithium that was discovered in Jammu and Kashmir earlier this year. This holds massive potential to accelerate EV production within the country and also - indirectly - bring down dependence on oil imported from foreign markets for mobility purposes.

While battery technology for EVs is being updated at fast speeds, each battery pack at present requires around eight kilos of lithium. A PTI report previously noted that by this estimate, India's economically extractable lithium reserves should be enough to power 184.4 million electric cars. With the discovery in Rajasthan, this figure could go up much higher still. And at a time when India spent the country spent around ₹26,000 crore importing lithium between 2018-2021, local extraction could prove to be a solid trump card.

