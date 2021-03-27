VW recalls Audi A3s in the US over passenger airbag concerns

Volkswagen AG’s U.S. unit, Volkswagen Group of America Inc., issued a recall of more than 150,000 cars on concerns that the passenger side air bag might deactivate, according to a filing to the NHTSA.

The recall, which affects Audi A3 cars built between 2015 and 2020, relates to the system that detects whether a passenger is in the seat. The system might switch off the air bag despite the seat being occupied, according to the filing dated March 22.

(Also Read: With S5 Sportback, Audi looks to make sportscars more accessible in India)

Owners of the cars will be contacted by mail by May 21, and then again once a solution has been found.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.