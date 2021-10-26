Video: Check out HT Aero, a flying supercar that may soar into reality come 2024

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturing company Xpeng has been promising a whole lot of futuristic models and it recently took the covers off of HT Aero, a flying supercar that may hit production lines as early as 2024. At first glance, HT Aero appears like a stylish sportscar with possibly powerful mile-munching credentials.

But neatly hidden in its body structure are wings that, once stretched out, helps it take to the air.

It is important to note here that HT Aero actually the name of XPeng's Urban Air Mobility affiliate and may not be the final product name for the car with wings. But moving beyond names, the flying car does have the potential to change the way personal mobility soars in the times to come, literally at that.

The Xpeng flying car has a foldable rotor mechanism and its two gullwing doors open on either side when the vehicle is stationery, allowing the blades to stretch out and enable the machine to launch.

The flying car from Xpeng will be road legal, says the company.

Details such as flying range, speed and altitude capability aren't yet known but the HT Aero vehicle does boast of an extremely aerodynamic exterior profile and a styling quotient that is likely to turn eyeballs - sideways and upwards. Step inside and it is all about the future here as well. The car, in concept form currently, gets a transparent infotainment system and has the driver's display assimilated onto the steering wheel. There are also dedicated controls an switches for when the vehicle is in fly mode.

Xpeng flying car has space for two inside its cabin.

The XPeng HT Aero may seem, still, as yet another concept flying vehicles - and there are several of these in the works. But the company does claim that the production version will be street legal which means once the actual vehicle does roll out of the factory, it would be ready to be driven and - subject to rules and regulations - fly.