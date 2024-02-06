Updated Kia Seltos SUV rakes in one lakh bookings. What makes it click in India

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Kia India on Tuesday announced that its updated Seltos SUV has reached a new milestone by fetching more than one lakh bookings since its introduction in the country in July last year. The South Korean auto giant also claimed that 80 per cent of the buyers opted for the top variants of the SUV, namely HTK+ and higher ones. Also, more than 40 per cent of buyers of the Seltos choose ADAS-equipped variants of the SUV. Kia India further stated that more than 80 per cent of the Seltos buyers have been selecting variants featuring a panoramic sunroof.
Kia India launched the Seltos SUV as its first car in the country when the brand entered the Indian market in August 2019. Last year, the Seltos received a major update on the design and feature front, re-energising the Creta, Kushaq rival. Available at a starting price of ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Kia Seltos claims to have raked in about 13,500 bookings every month, since July 2023.