Updated Kia Seltos SUV rakes in one lakh bookings. What makes it click in India

Kia India on Tuesday announced that its updated Seltos SUV has reached a new milestone by fetching more than one lakh bookings since its introduction in the country in July last year. The South Korean auto giant also claimed that 80 per cent of the buyers opted for the top variants of the SUV, namely HTK+ and higher ones. Also, more than 40 per cent of buyers of the Seltos choose ADAS-equipped variants of the SUV. Kia India further stated that more than 80 per cent of the Seltos buyers have been selecting variants featuring a panoramic sunroof.