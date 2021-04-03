Select Kia Sonet, Seltos SUV variants discontinued. Here is why

Kia Motors India is going to discontinue the HTK Plus automatic variants of its popular cars Kia Sonet and and the HTX Plus AT 1.5 Diesel of the Seltos SUVs. According to a leaked document, Kia dealers will not accept bookings for the Sonet HTK Plus 1.0L petrol DTC, HTK Plus 1.5L diesel AT and Seltos HTX Plus 1.5L AT variants from April.

Bookings for these variants will be completely closed by mid-April. According to the leaked document, the company has taken this decision after looking at the feedback and trends for the two SUVs. However, the Korean carmaker has also said that bookings made for these two SUVs till March 31 will be honoured.

Kia plans to stop production of these Seltos and Sonet variants with effect from May 1 this year. Kia India will share an updated list of variants for the Seltos and Sonet soon.

The price of Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV starts from ₹6.79 lakh and goes up to ₹13.19 lakh. Its HTK Plus petrol DCT variant costs ₹10.49 lakh and HTK Plus diesel AT is priced at ₹10.59 lakh. On the other hand, the price of Kia Seltos SUV starts from Rs. 9.89 lakh and goes up to Rs. 17.45 lakh. The HTX Plus AT variant of Seltos is priced at ₹13.79 lakh.

The HTK Plus petrol DTC variant of the Sonet is powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, which generates 118.36 bhp of power and 172Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-litre diesel unit at the heart of the HTK Plus AT variant generates maximum power of 113 bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. The SUV has several features such as multi-function steering wheel, power adjustable ORVMs, automatic climate control, power windows and touchscreen infotainment system.

The HTX Plus variant of the Seltos SUV is powered by a 1.5 litre diesel engine. This variant of the SUV gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It has a Bose 8-speaker stereo system, 8-way driver adjustable seat and a 7-inch digital instrument cluster. The SUV competes with vehicles like the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and Renault Duster among othe.