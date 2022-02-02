Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Cars Modified Hyundai Tucson Beast concept to debut in ‘Uncharted’ movie

Modified Hyundai Tucson Beast concept to debut in ‘Uncharted’ movie

Hyundai Tucson Beast one-off concept gets a formidable exterior with fortified bumpers, tires and other additions.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 02 Feb 2022, 11:23 AM
Hyundai Tucson Beast is a modified one-off concept that features in the Hollywood film called Uncharted.

Hyundai vehicles are making a stellar cameos in big-ticket Hollywood films and after the Ioniq 5 electric vehicle and Tucson SUV appeared in the enormously successful Spider Man - No Way Home movie, a modified Tucson called ‘Beast’ will feature in Sony Pictures film called Uncharted.

The Tucson Beast will join the likes of the new 2022 Tucson, Genesis G90, G80 and GV80 in the movie that is based on the PlayStation gaming series by the same name.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Tucson
1999 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 22.55 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 4.67 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.19 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Aura
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.92 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai I20
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 6.8 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Venue
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 6.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The movie stars Tom Holland in the lead role and also has veteran actors Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas in prominent roles.

The theme of the movie is on exploration and Hyundai says that the customized Tucson fits right in. “The all-new Tucson is a highly capable SUV that is up for the challenge of a treasure-hunting adventure," said Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President, Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Customer Experience Division of Hyundai Motor Company. “‘Uncharted’ is a property with millions of fans around the world and we are excited to showcase the capabilities and technologies of our vehicles in ways that are creative and fitting to the Sony Pictures film."

The Tucson Beast is a result of collaboration between personnel from Hyundai Design and Technical Center and Sony Pictures. The SUV gets a formidable exterior with fortified bumpers, tires and other outdoor-ready accoutrements. “The Hyundai team has created a fun and global campaign that perfectly captures the adventurous tone of ‘Uncharted’ and further reinforces why they make such great partners," said Jeffrey Godsick, EVP of Global Partnerships and Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

First Published Date: 02 Feb 2022, 11:22 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Hyundai Motor Corporation Hyundai Tucson Tucson
Related Stories
Nissan announces all-new electric compact car, set to replace iconic Micra
27 Jan 2022
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno promises revised design, launch soon: Key details here
01 Feb 2022
Kawasaki Z650 RS 50th Anniversary Edition launched in India
02 Feb 2022
New Audi Q7 to Kia Carens: Upcoming car launches in India in February 2022
29 Jan 2022
Kia Carens vs Hyundai Alcazar: Engine, dimensions, features compared
31 Jan 2022
Renault Austral reveals its digital cockpit in latest teaser
27 Jan 2022
2022 CFMoto 300SR breaks cover in new sportier paint livery
29 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS