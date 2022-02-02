Modified Hyundai Tucson Beast concept to debut in ‘Uncharted’ movie

Hyundai vehicles are making a stellar cameos in big-ticket Hollywood films and after the Ioniq 5 electric vehicle and Tucson SUV appeared in the enormously successful Spider Man - No Way Home movie, a modified Tucson called ‘Beast’ will feature in Sony Pictures film called Uncharted.

The Tucson Beast will join the likes of the new 2022 Tucson, Genesis G90, G80 and GV80 in the movie that is based on the PlayStation gaming series by the same name.

The movie stars Tom Holland in the lead role and also has veteran actors Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas in prominent roles.

The theme of the movie is on exploration and Hyundai says that the customized Tucson fits right in. “The all-new Tucson is a highly capable SUV that is up for the challenge of a treasure-hunting adventure," said Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President, Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Customer Experience Division of Hyundai Motor Company. “‘Uncharted’ is a property with millions of fans around the world and we are excited to showcase the capabilities and technologies of our vehicles in ways that are creative and fitting to the Sony Pictures film."

The Tucson Beast is a result of collaboration between personnel from Hyundai Design and Technical Center and Sony Pictures. The SUV gets a formidable exterior with fortified bumpers, tires and other outdoor-ready accoutrements. “The Hyundai team has created a fun and global campaign that perfectly captures the adventurous tone of ‘Uncharted’ and further reinforces why they make such great partners," said Jeffrey Godsick, EVP of Global Partnerships and Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

First Published Date: