Mahindra 5-door Thar spotted doing high-altitude testing. Check details

There is no hiding the fact that Mahindra is working on a 5-door version of the Thar. In fact, they have been developing it for quite some time now. Every now and then new set of spy shots surfaces on the internet. The latest spy shots come from Landour where the 5-door Thar was spotted. Mahindra is probably doing high-altitude testing of the new SUV before launching it in the market.

Automobile manufacturers often test their vehicles in all kinds of environments. A part of this test is conducted at high altitudes. This is to ensure that the vehicle is trouble-free in all kinds of environments and the consumer does not face any issues. Sometimes, the vehicles do face issues once the vehicle is out in the market and the manufacturers have to fix them using an ECU upgrade or by making small mechanical changes.

In terms of cosmetic changes, the 5-door Thar will come with a new set of circular LED headlamps that will use a projector setup. The grille is also expected to be revised slightly and there will be a new set of alloy wheels on offer. At the rear, there will still be a side-hinged tailgate with the spare wheel mounted. However, the LED tail lamps have new elements. Interestingly, Mahindra has positioned the rear door handles vertically, near the C-pillar.

Yes, the interior design will mostly stay the same. However, the dashboard will now be finished in a new dual-tone theme for a more up-market feel. The biggest change will be the new larger touchscreen infotainment system that just debuted on the XUV400 Pro. It will support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. We would have to wait for the official launch of the SUV to see the full changes that Mahindra will make.

Powering the 5-door Thar will be the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and the 2.2-litre diesel engine. We have already seen these engines on the 3-door Thar, Scorpio N and the XUV700. However, it is expected that Mahindra will retune the engines to suit the weight and characteristics of the 5-door Thar.

