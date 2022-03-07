Copyright © HT Media Limited
Kia EV9 flagship electric SUV to make global debut in 2023: What we know so far

A three-row SUV, Kia EV9 may have a per-charge range of around 540 kms.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 07 Mar 2022, 11:14 AM
Kia EV9 was showcased in concept form in 2021.

Kia is raring to play a bigger role in the global shift towards electric vehicles and while SUVs remain the preferred body shape, the Koreans have confirmed its EV9 flagship SUV will make its global debut come 2023. The EV9 concept had already been showcased at the Los Angeles Auto Show last year and received mostly rave reviews.

But the production version of the Kia SUV could potentially be the real deal in helping the brand stamp its electric credentials.

While the battery capacity of the EV9 is not yet known, Kia is claiming the vehicle will go around 540 kms per charge. With fast-charging capability, the Kia EV9 may also be able to add around 100 kms to its range in around six minutes. But while range and charging speed are perhaps the two most crucial aspects of any EV, the EV9 may well be real quick - zero to 100 kmph in under six seconds.

To be based on Hyundai Motor Group's Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the EV9 will be a three-row SUV and will sit above the likes of EV5 and EV7, as is obvious from the numbering.

Reports suggest that Kia will also offer a long list of features with OTA (Over The Air) updates and Features-on-Demand services.

Kia has big plans to take the EV world by storm in the years to come and while the EV9 is likely to have a place of proiminence, the company intends to roll out 14 battery electric models by 2027 in all. And in order to accommodate the expanding volume of EVs, role of Kia's individual production sites will evolve. While Korea will serve as a global hub for research, development, production and supply of EVs, its other global production sites will produce strategic EVs for each market.

First Published Date: 07 Mar 2022, 11:14 AM IST
TAGS: Kia Kia EV9 EV9 EV Electric car Electric vehicle
