Kia EV6 makes debut, claims to be faster than Porsche Taycan

After revealing the looks of its first fully electric SUV, Kia has now shared more details about the EV6 as it made debut on Tuesday. It claims to be a long-range, distinctively styled crossover SUV with zero-emission, 800V ultra-fast charging and much more.

It is the first vehicle developed on the E-GMP platform dedicated exclusively to electric cars, the same one that Hyundai will use with the new IONIQ 5. The EV6 stands 4,680 mm in length, 1,880 mm wide and 1,550 mm tall. It has s wheelbase that spans 2,900 mm.

Kia EV6 is the first dedicated BEV launched under the new Kia design philosophy ‘Opposites United’, that is inspired by contrasts of nature and humanity. The good news is that there is no trace of the acronym SUV as it combines the dimensions of a compact with the silhouette of a fastback and the performance of a rally car.

All this is seasoned with a cabin that gives more importance to space. It has been one of the key focus of Kia in its latest products. The cabin is premium, highlighted by a curved screen that presides over the dashboard, the touch controls for the air conditioning or the new Head-up display with augmented reality that is projected on the windshield.

The spacious interior is also highlighted by 520 litres of boot space, which can be extended to 1,300 litres by folding down the rear seats.

The icing on the cake is both the sustainable construction of its materials, with upholstery made from recycled PET bottles as well as vegan leather or natural leather treated in a natural way, as well as the fact that the front seats offer a relaxing position for when the car is not in motion.

Kia EV6 boasts of excellent performance with the help of two electric motors. Kia claims EV6 will have up to 577 hp of power which will allow it sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds. It is a tall claim considering that the sprint time is better than a Porsche Taycan 4S. It also has a top speed of 260 kmph.

In fact, recently Kia claimed that the EV6 won a 400m drag race, beating some of the more popular sports cars like Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-AMG GT and Porsche 911 Targa 4.

Thanks to the 800 Volt charging system, the EV6 only needs 18 minutes to go from 10% to 80%, managing to charge for a 100-km trip in just 4 minutes and 30 seconds. The EV6 claims to have a range of 510 kilometrs on single charge, the equivalent of the distance that separates Paris from Amsterdam or Los Angeles from Las Vegas.

In addition, it is equipped with V2L technology with which it can also provide energy to the home with up to 3.6 kW of power, enough to have an air conditioning and a 55-inch TV connected.