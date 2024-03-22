Citroen C3, eC3 & C3 Aircross to get 6 airbags as standard

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Stellantis has announced that they will be offering six airbags and additional safety features as standard across products in India. The brand has announced that these safety-related changes will be made during the second half of 2024. It can be expected that the prices of the vehicle will get a marginal hike. This announcement came right after Global NCAP crash-tested the Citroen eC3 in which it scored zero stars.
Apart from the 6 airbags, Citroen will also add ISOFIX child seat mounts and rear seatbelt reminders to all of their cars. Currently, the company has four cars in its lineup - C3, eC3, C3 Aircross and C5 Aircross.