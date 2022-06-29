Copyright © HT Media Limited
BMW to use Android Automotive OS in its cars from 2023

BMW will be the latest brand to use Android Automotive OS besides Volvo, General Motors and Polestar.
By : Updated on : 29 Jun 2022, 06:33 PM
Select BMW models to get Android Automotive OS.

German luxury car brand BMW has decided to adopt Android Automotive OS from 2023. The automaker has not revealed any specific details about the strategy but it has revealed that Android Automotive OS will be integrated into certain model series for the first time as a second technological approach alongside the current Linux-based variant of BMW Operating System 8. The car brand also said that different software platforms enable the infotainment system to be individually configured.

(Also Read: Tesla fires around 200 hourly employees working on Autopilot. Here's why)

Speaking about the strategy, BMW's Senior Vice President of Connected Company and Development Technical Operations, Stephan Durach, said that the automaker is integrating the best aspects of all worlds – that could be its own in-house developments, open-source or commercial software products, depending on what the specific solution looks like. He said that BMW aims to offer its customers a unique, customized digital experience in their vehicles.

Google has termed the Android Automotive OS as open and customizable software that can be scaled to run on automotive infotainment systems and head units. The company also said that its openness enables new efficiencies by providing basic automotive infotainment features in a free and open-source codebase, while customization enables implementers to differentiate the product as they see fit.

Expect the Android Automotive OS to make its way into the BMW models as the first cars are slated to arrive in March of 2023. BMW won’t be the first automaker to adopt Android Automotive OS as it’s already available in select models from General Motors, Polestar, and Volvo.

First Published Date: 29 Jun 2022, 06:33 PM IST
