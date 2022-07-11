BMW cars to get new poop-based paint, calls it sustainable

Automakers around the world have been aiming to achieve sustainability through various materials they use in their vehicles. BMW is doing something even more unique. The German luxury car marquee has said that it is working on a paint developed from renewable materials like bio-waste or waste from sewage treatment plants. BMW has joined hands with BASF to develop sustainable paints from sewage. However, it is not confirmed yet which car and what colour will be the product out of this plan.

The current paints that are used on vehicles come comprising components made of petroleum. BMW and BASF aim to replace these components with raw materials sourced from bio-waste. The two companies claim that this process will not only reduce the column of fossil resources required in raw materials but will also cut down emissions usually released in the production and transport of crude oil.

The automaker also claims that this sewage sourced raw materials for car paint will offer protection from corrosion like regular paint and will reduce the CO2 emissions from the painting process by 40 per cent. This painting system will be employed at BMW's factories in Leipzig in Germany, and Rosslyn in South Africa.

Speaking about the strategy, Joachim Post, BMW’s head of purchasing and supplier network, said that by reducing the auto company's use of fossil fuel-sourced raw materials, it can conserve natural resources and lower CO2 emissions at the same time.

