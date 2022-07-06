Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News Audi Car Part Confused For A Bomb, Entire Building Evacuated: Details Here

Audi car part confused for a bomb, entire building evacuated: Details here

Audi car part that was confused for an explosive device, was a timing belt tensioner.
By : Updated on : 06 Jul 2022, 02:41 PM
Audi timing belt tensioner, which looks like an explosive device.

A part of an Audi car, a timing belt tensioner created quite a ruckus in Salt Lake City in the US. The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) said that it had to evacuate an entire building on June 29 out of an abundance of caution after a mysterious metallic object with a pull pin was discovered in an apartment complex. The device appeared like a grenade, an explosive device. However, Twitter came to the rescue.

(Also Read: Maruti Suzuki mid-size SUV, rival to Hyundai Creta, to be unveiled on July 20)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Audi A4
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.42 kmpl
₹42.34 - 48.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi Q2
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.38 kmpl
₹34.99 - 50.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi A6
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14 kmpl
₹54.42 - 62.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi A8 L
2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12 kmpl
₹1.58 - 1.59 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Gla
1332 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹43.6 - 47.7 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mini Cooper Convertible
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17 kmpl
₹44 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The SLCPD also said in a statement that the car part resembled a possible explosive device. It also said that the officers were baffled enough by it to release a photo asking Twitter for help identifying it as it is an unusual-looking item. The SLCPD's online request on Twitter returned a number of responses, accurately identifying the object as a timing belt tensioner commonly found on Audi cars.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The timing belt tensioner used in Audi cars is a serpentine belt tensioner or drive belt tensioner, which provides tension to the drive belts in an attempt to ensure the belts stay in contact with the crankshaft pulley and the pulley that the belt is meant to drive. In case the timing belt tensioner fails, it loses tension. As a result of that, the timing belt becomes lost the valve timing can be thrown off. This results in engine performance issues. It is recommended that if any suspicion arises that the timing belt tensioner has failed, it's important to check the tensioner and replace it if necessary.

First Published Date: 06 Jul 2022, 02:27 PM IST
TAGS: Audi luxury car
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS