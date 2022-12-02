Copyright © HT Media Limited
2023 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions

Formula 1 has confirmed that the Chinese Grand Prix will not be a part of the 2023 calendar. Scheduled to take place on April 16, the promoters and relevant authorities of the 2023 Chinese GP concluded that the race will not take place due to the Covid-19 restrictions in the country. The Chinese round remained tentative for quite sometime due to the country's zero-Covid policy. In addition to that, the public protests against the government have made it all the more difficult to organise the F1 race next season. This, in turn, accelerated the decision to not host a round in China next year.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Updated on: 02 Dec 2022, 17:26 PM
This would be the fourth time the Chinese Grand Prix has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 related restrictions (F1/Getty Images)

In a statement, Formula 1 said that it “is assessing alternative options to replace the slot on the 2023 calendar and will provide an update on this in due course."

This puts F1's upcoming record 24-round season in doubt. However, multiple venues are available and race organisers could add a new location to the calendar in place of the Chinese GP. This includes the Portimao circuit while the Turkish Grand Prix at Istanbul is also said to be on the cards. That said, a 23 race calendar cannot be ruled out either. 

This would be the fourth consecutive Chinese GP to be cancelled in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Held at the Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai, the last race at the venue was organised in 2019. Formula 1 had extended its contract with the Chinese Grand Prix in 2021, which would keep the championship visiting Shanghai until 2025.

First Published Date: 02 Dec 2022, 17:26 PM IST
