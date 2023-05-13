Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Honda Activa 125 on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 92,430.
The on road price for Honda Activa 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.03 Lakhs in New Delhi.
The lowest price model is Honda Activa 125 Drum and the most priced model is Honda Activa 125 H-Smart.
Honda Activa 125 on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda Activa 125 is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in New Delhi, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in New Delhi and Hero Electric AE-75 starting at Rs. 80,000 in New Delhi.
Variants On-Road Price Honda Activa 125 Drum ₹ 92,430 Honda Activa 125 Drum Alloy ₹ 96,470 Honda Activa 125 Disc ₹ 1.00 Lakhs Honda Activa 125 H-Smart ₹ 1.03 Lakhs
