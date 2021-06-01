TVS Motor Company two-wheeler sales grow 174.67% to 154,416 units in May 2021

Homegrown two and three-wheeler major TVS Motor Company has registered a whopping 174.67% sales growth in May 2021. The auto company has registered a total sales of 1,54,416 two-wheelers in May 2021 as against 56,218 units in the same month of 2020.

TVS sold 125,188 units of motorcycles in May 2021 as compared to 26,772 units in May 2020. The segment recorded 367.60% YoY growth last month. On the other hand, scooter sales of the company grew 21.75% to 19,627 units in May 2021 from 16,120 units in May 2020.

TVS' domestic two-wheeler sales volume increased by 26.82% to 52,084 units in May 2021 over 41,067 units in May 2020.

Export numbers too have registered growth. Two-wheeler exports of the auto company registered 102,332 units in May 2021 as against 15,151 units recorded in May 2020.

In May 2020, sales of the auto industry were down due to the countrywide lockdown. Hence, the base number was much lower.

Meanwhile, TVS has expanded its retail network in Iraq. The company has opened a new 3S retail outlet in Baghdad. This 3S showroom of the company will sell models like StaR HLX 150 commuter motorcycle along with three-wheeler TVS King Deluxe Plus.