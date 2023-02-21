Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Two Wheelers Okaya Faast F2f Electric Scooter Launched At 84,000

Okaya Faast F2F electric scooter launched at 84,000

OkayaEV has unveiled a new electric scooter, called Faast F2F priced at 84,000 (ex-showroom). The electric scooter has been designed and priced according to target groups such as students, young professionals, and home-makers. It offers a range of 70-80 kilometres on a single charge and gets a top speed of 55 km/h depending on the load.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 21 Feb 2023, 11:43 AM
Follow us on:
Okaya Faast F2F electric scooter

The scooter will be made available across the country at more than 550 Okaya Electric Vehicles outlets. The electric scooter is powered by 800W-BLDC-Hub Motor, which comes paired with 60V36Ah (2.2 kWh) lithium ion – LFP battery, and comes with a two-year warranty on the battery and motor.

Okaya Faast F2F is equipped with Telescopic Front Suspension and Spring Loaded hydraulic Rear Shock Absorbers. It comes with features such as remote key, digital instrument cluster, DRL headlamps and edgy taillamps.

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Amo Mobility Inspirer
₹47,149 - 77,999 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ampere Reo
₹40,699 - 56,190 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ather Energy Ather 450x
₹1.08 - 1.62 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Avon E Star
₹60,000 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Crayon Motors Crayon Envy
₹53,000 - 65,000 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Eeve Eeve Ahava
₹55,900 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Also Read : Hero MotoCorp plans to expand its EV range over next 24 months. Details here

The scooter has been made available in six colour options - Metallic Black, Metallic Cyan, Matte Green, Metallic Grey, Metallic Silver and Metallic White. The scooter offers 800W motor combined with 2.2 kWh lithium-ion – LFP battery. The battery takes only four to five hours to get fully charged and comes with three driving modes - Eco, City and Sports.

The LFP battery has a long lasting life as well as high functionality and stability at higher temperature. The battery comes with a warranty of 2yrs/20,000kms. Commenting on the launch of the electric scooter, the company's Managing Director, Anshul Gupta, said, "With its distinctive and reliable safety features, the Okaya Faast F2F has appealed to a much wider range of consumer segments. We are confident it will emerge as the perfect choice for the people looking to switch to electric mobility at affordable price."

First Published Date: 21 Feb 2023, 10:52 AM IST
TAGS: Okaya EV Faast F2F electric scooter electric vehicle electric mobility
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS