Honda to launch flex-fuel-based commuter bike in India soon. Details here

Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday said that it is working on a flex-fuel commuter motorcycle that would be launched in the country soon. This would be a major step for India's second-biggest two-wheeler company. The Japanese two-wheeler brand already sells flex-fuel motorcycles in Brazil. The company may launch one or more commuter motorcycles in India with flex-fuel engines that would enable them to run on petrol and ethanol.

HMSI is going to be the second brand to launch a flex-fuel engine powered motorcycle in India after TVS Motor Company. TVS previously launched Apache RTR 200 Fi E100 with a flex-fuel engine.

HMSI has also said that it will bring multiple electric two-wheelers to India in a short time. For this, the company will leverage support from other Honda Motor Company subsidiaries. The company also said that it is currently conducting a feasibility study for the EV and developing it for launch.

Speaking about the two-wheeler giant's product strategy Atsushi Ogata, MD, President and CEO, HMSI, said that a staggered implementation of flex-fuel technology and the introduction of multiple electric vehicles in future will lead to an exciting journey ahead.

