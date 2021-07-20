Goa Police gets KM3000 and KM4000 electric bikes to fight crime, protect nature

Kabira Mobility on Tuesday informed it had delivered its KM3000 and KM4000 electric bikes to the Goa Police department. The electric bikes were handed over to Mukesh Kumar Meena, DGP of Goa Police as Kabira Mobility underlines its efforts to reach out to more police departments in the country in order to assist and promote effective yet environment friendly policing options.

Promoted as 'Made in India' electric bikes, the KM3000 and KM4000 have a top speed of 120 kmph and can be used for around 150 kms per single charge. The electric bikes are also equipped with combi-brakes, fast charging onboard and are offered with roadside assistance. While KM3000 has a kerb weight of 138 kilos, the KM4000 has a kerb weight of 147 kilos. The battery pack is fireproof and the bikes have an aerodynamic design to enhance performance capabilities.

Both KM3000 and KM4000 can be charged on two modes. Charging on Eco mode take around 6.5 hours while Boost mode can power the bikes to 80% in 50 minutes.

The company says that while the response to the bikes from members of the general public has been positive, plans are afoot to offer test rides on August 15. And while people at large would be the target audience of interest, Jaibir Singh Siwach of Kabira Mobility states cops making use of such bikes will make these even more popular. "Adoption of electric vehicle by the state police is an encouraging step as it will send a message among the mass that the government is serious towards adoption of eco-friendly mobility solutions," said the CEO of the company, adding that the top speed and ride range will help in effective policing.