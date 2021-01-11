EV startup Simple Energy to launch its e-scooter in India in May

EV startup Simple Energy to launch its e-scooter in India in May1 min read . 05:21 PM IST
- The Mark 2 e-scooter has a claimed range of 240 km in eco mode with a top speed of 100 kmph.
- It can accelerate from 0-50 kph in 3.6 seconds.
Bengaluru-based EV startup Simple Energy is set to launch its flagship e-scooter in the country in May this year. The Mark 2 electric scooter will first be launched in Bangalore and Delhi, followed by Chennai, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.
The startup has also revealed that it has raised an undisclosed amount of pre-series funding from angel investor Vel Kanniappan and four other investors. The company is further looking to raise $ 8 to $10 million in series A funding in the second quarter of this year.
Revealing the specifications of its electric scooter, the company said that Mark 2 has a claimed range of 240 km in eco mode with a top speed of 100 kmph. It can accelerate from 0-50 kph in 3.6 seconds. It will be offered with a 4.8 kWh battery.
The scooter gets a mid-drive motor along with a removable battery and a futuristic design language. It comes packed with features such as a touch screen display, onboard navigation and Bluetooth, among others.
The prototype version of Mark 2, called Mark 1 had achieved an ARAI approved range of more than 230km in November last year with a 4-kilowatt hour battery pack that has been developed in-house.