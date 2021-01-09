Top Sections
File Image: High Security Registration Plate with Colour Coded Sticker

Vehicle owners can now book slots to install HSRP, colour-coded stickers at home

1 min read . 09:56 AM IST PTI

The capacity to install HSRP and colour-coded stickers at the doorstep of vehicle owners has been enhanced with around 500 rider-fitters being deployed in the field, said a spokesperson of Rosmerta Safety Systems.

Vehicle owners may book high security registration number plate (HSRP) as fitting slots are available for various dates in the month of January, he said.

The booking can be done by vehicle owners through www.siam.in or www.bookmyhsrp.com.

There is a separate link for booking only the colour-coded sticker, said Rosmerta which supplies HSRP and stickers.

Almost four lakh colour-coded stickers have been booked till date.

The stickers are mandatory for all private and commercial vehicles except two wheelers, he said.

All vehicles require to be fitted with HSRP and colour-coded stickers as per various court and government orders. Violators are being challaned with a fine of 5,500 by transport department teams in Delhi.

