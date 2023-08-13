Booked Kia Seltos facelift? You can benefit from this ownership cost program

Kia India has introduced a new ownership cost program for Seltos facelift owners
The program is called 'My Convenience Plus'
It offers a comprehensive ownership cost of ₹0.82 per km
The program will cover various services of pre-paid maintenance, extended warranty...
...roadside assistance, tyre services and alloy protection scheme
The program also includes immunity from inflation
There are two variations of the scheme - Premium and Luxury
They are valid for 4 years/40,000 km and 5 years/50,000 km
Roadside assistance will be optional after the fourth year