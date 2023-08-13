Booked Kia Seltos facelift? You can benefit from this ownership cost program

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 13, 2023

Kia India has introduced a new ownership cost program for Seltos facelift owners

The program is called 'My Convenience Plus' 

 It offers a comprehensive ownership cost of 0.82 per km

The program will cover various services of pre-paid maintenance, extended warranty...

...roadside assistance, tyre services and alloy protection scheme

The program also includes immunity from inflation

There are two variations of the scheme - Premium and Luxury

They are valid for 4 years/40,000 km and 5 years/50,000 km

Roadside assistance will be optional after the fourth year
