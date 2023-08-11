HT Auto
Kia introduces My Convenience Plus program: Here's what it is

Kia introduces My Convenience Plus program: Here's what it is

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Aug 2023, 18:23 PM
Kia India has introduced a new comprehensive ownership cost program for Seltos owners. The program is called 'My Convenience Plus' and Kia claims that it offers a best-in-segment comprehensive ownership cost of 0.82 per km. It is important to note that the program is valid only for the Seltos facelift that was launched in the Indian market recently.

Kia recently launched the facelifted version of the Seltos in the Indian market.
My Convenience Plus program will cover various services of pre-paid maintenance (PPM), extended warranty (EW), roadside assistance (RSA), tyre services and alloy protection scheme and scratch care for 1st year.

The program also includes immunity from inflation which helps in shielding customers from the rising cost of spare parts, consumables, maintenance service, and labour expenses. Kia will offer two options of the My Convenience Plus. There is Premium and Luxury. They are valid for 4 years/40,000 km and 5 years/50,000 km.

It is important to note that roadside assistance will be optional after the fourth year. It will be offered at a special price in the 4-year Premium package. The plans also include complimentary tyre services such as wheel alignment, balancing and rotation. The Tyre Alloy Protection scheme is offered only with the 5-year Luxury package. There are a few conditions regarding scratch care as well.

For the petrol variants, the prices are 32,796 and 46,995 for the 4-year and 5-year plans respectively. The prices for the diesel variants are slightly more at 37,596 and 51,995 for 4-year and 5-year plans.

Also watch: Kia Seltos 2023: First drive review

On the launch, Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head of Sales and Marketing - Kia India, said, "Kia has always been on a mission to simplify and create a seamless, convenient ownership experience for its customers. The introduction of 'My Convenience Plus' is a big step in this direction, providing the best-in-class services, savings and comprehensive coverage to enhance the owning and driving experience of Seltos. "

