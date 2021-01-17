US regulators approve Lithium Americas' Nevada lithium mine

The US Bureau of Land Management gave final approval on Friday to Lithium Americas Corp's Thacker Pass lithium mine in northern Nevada, part of a push by policymakers to boost domestic output of the white metal for electric vehicle batteries.

The Vancouver-based company now plans to seek financing for the project, which could be producing lithium by October 2022. The approval comes in the waning says of US President Donald Trump's administration, during which a raft of mining projects have been approved.

