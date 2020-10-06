Uber launches dedicated employee commute services

Uber launches dedicated employee commute services1 min read . 01:18 PM IST
- Uber's employee commute services will help organisations create dedicated transport programmes for employees and clients.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Uber announced on Tuesday it has expanded its 'Uber for Business' product offering by launching two new services for helping businesses support their employees' daily commute.
With Uber's new commute specific options, organisations can create dedicated transport programmes for employees and clients, it said in a statement.
(Also read | Uber, Lyft spend big in California to oppose even costlier gig worker law)
These are: 'Employee Group Rides' which will enable employees from the same organisation to book rides together to travel to work, and 'Business Charter'where companies can reserve a dedicated fleet of vehicles provided by third party fleet partners for their employees and customers.