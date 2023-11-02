Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto News Toyota Recalls 1.9 Million Rav4s To Fix Batteries That May Cause Fire

Toyota recalls 1.9 million RAV4s to fix batteries that may cause fire

By: AP
Updated on: 02 Nov 2023, 08:53 AM
Follow us on:

Toyota said Wednesday it is recalling nearly 1.9 million RAV4 small SUVs in the US to fix a problem with batteries that can move during forceful turns and potentially cause a fire.

File photo of Toyota RAV4 SUV.

The recall covers certain RAV4s from the 2013 through 2018 model years. Toyota said in a statement that some replacement 12-volt batteries used in the SUVs have smaller top dimensions than others. If the hold-down clamp is not tightened properly, the battery could move, allowing the positive terminal to contact the clamp and short circuit, the company said.

Toyota said it is still preparing a fix. When the remedy is ready, dealers will replace the hold-down clamp, battery tray and positive terminal cover with improved ones. The company said it will notify owners by late December.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Toyota Glanza
₹ 7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Camry
₹ 39.41 - 41.20 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta
₹ 10 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Fortuner
₹ 32.99 - 50.74 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Vellfire
₹ 1.20 - 1.30 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Rumion
₹ 10.29 - 13.68 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Toyota declined to say if the problem had caused any fires, crashes or injuries.

Owners can check to see if their RAV4s are involved by going to NHTSA website and entering their vehicle identification number.

First Published Date: 02 Nov 2023, 08:53 AM IST
TAGS: RAV4 Toyota
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS