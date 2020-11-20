Toyota hits milestone of 400 customer touch points, focuses on north-east states

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Friday announced it now has 400 customer touch points across the country, underlining its stated commitment towards reaching out to buyers for sales and post-sales service options. The car maker also said it is increasingly focusing on emerging markets within India and is endeavoring to make the brand more accessible.

Toyota informs that it has added more than 100 sales and service touch points over the last two years across all four zones.

The recent announcement of a regional stockyard in the north-eastern part of the country is a step towards the idea of making its products reach interested buyers quickly. It gives us immense pleasure on surpassing the milestone of 400 outlets in the country. With this accomplishment, we hope to cater to a wider range of customers with the best-in-class product and service offerings," said Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service.

Toyota's India lineup currently features Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Camry Hybrid, Yaris, Glanza and the recently-launched Urban Cruiser.