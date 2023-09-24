Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto News Tata Motors Launches Its Third Scrapping Facility In India, Aims To Recycle 15,000 Vehicles

Tata Motors inaugurates its third vehicle scrapping facility in Surat

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 24 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM
Follow us on:

Tata Motors has announced that it opened its third registered vehicle scrapping facility (RVSF) in India on Saturday. Located in Surat, this new vehicle scrapping facility can recycle 15,000 vehicles every year, claimed the auto manufacturer in a media release. The vehicle manufacturer further stated that the new facility is named as Re.Wi.Re, which stands for Recycle with Respect. This new facility comes as the third such from the homegrown automobile manufacturer after Jaipur and Bhubaneswar.

Tata Motors currently has three vehicle scrapping facilities in Jaipur, Bhubaneswar and Surat.

Tata Motors has claimed in a statement that this new vehicle scrapping facility in Surat uses environmentally friendly processes and has the capacity to disassemble 15,000 end-of-life vehicles safely and sustainably every year. The automaker claimed to have joined hands with Shree Ambica Auto to set up this vehicle scrapping facility, which aims to scrap end-pf-life passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands.

Also Read : Auto dealers should also open vehicle scrapping facilities

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Velev Motors VIO
₹52,000***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tork Motors Kratos
₹ 1.22 - 1.68 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
White Carbon Motors O3
₹55,900***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
White Carbon Motors GT5
₹ 1.15 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Crayon Motors Crayon Envy
₹ 53,000 - 65,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez
₹ 48,000 - 58,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Speaking about the launch of this new facility, PB Balaji, Group Chief Financial Officer of Tata Motors, said that sustainability is the driving force and serves as the auto company's compass, guiding its vision and actions. He also said that the launch of the Re.Wi.Re. facility in Surat comes as part of the company's transformative journey towards responsible end-of-life vehicle scrapping. "With our globally benchmarked recycling processes, we aim to minimise waste for a brighter future. We are confident that these decentralised facilities will benefit our customers, foster economic growth, generate employment opportunities and fulfil the need of eco-friendly vehicle scrapping," he further added.

The automobile manufacturer further stated that the new vehicle scrapping centre comes as a cutting-edge facility. The Re.Wi.Re. is a purpose-built vehicle scrapping facility for dismantling end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles across all brands, with a focus on employing environmentally friendly practices, claimed the automaker. It claims to come as a fully digitalised facility equipped with dedicated cell-type and line-type dismantling for commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, respectively. Also, all its operations are claimed as paperless. Additionally, the company has claimed that there are dedicated stations for safely dismantling various vehicular components, including tyres, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids and gases.

First Published Date: 24 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST
TAGS: Tata vehicle scrapping policy vehicle scrapping Tata Motors Tata
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS