Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto News No Plan To Reopen Pli Application Window For Automotive Sector, Says Govt

No plan to reopen PLI application window for automotive sector, says govt

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 13 Aug 2023, 09:36 AM
Follow us on:

The Indian government has no plan to reopen the application window for automotive companies under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, reports PTI. In a written reply to a question, the minister of state for heavy industries, Krishan Pal Gurjar has said in the Parliament that the ministry is implementing two PLI schemes, for the automobile and auto components, and advanced chemistry cell (ACC) battery storage.

The automobile and auto component sector as a whole receive a major boost under the PLI scheme. (HT Auto/Sameer Contractor)

The minister also said that in the PLI auto scheme, there is no plan of the government to reopen the application window for the companies. The PLI scheme was introduced by the central government to promote local manufacturing in the country, in an attempt to make the Indian manufacturing sector stronger.

Also Read : Tesla won't get any special treatment in India, can seek incentives under PLI scheme. Details here

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Ytb
₹7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Bmw X3 M40i
₹86.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Lexus Ux 300e
₹75 - 85 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra Ev
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Mg 4 Ev
₹30 - 32 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

The automobile industry being one of the major manufacturing sectors, it received a major boost under the PLI scheme. Under the PLI scheme, the government introduced three different sub-schemes. For the production of electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel vehicles, the government allocated 26,000 crore, while 18,000 crore was allocated for the development of advanced chemistry cells for the new generation advanced storage technologies meant for electric vehicles. A 10,000 crore was allocated for the Faster Adoption of Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme, which helped the country's electric vehicle market significantly through incentives meant for demand generation and infrastructure development.

Speaking about the reopening window for the PLI auto scheme, the minister said that a total of 50 GWh ACC manufacturing was allocated to four successful bidders in March 2022. He also informed the Parliament that one of the awardee bidders was disqualified for violating the terms and conditions of the bid document and 20 GWh ACC capacity became spare.

First Published Date: 13 Aug 2023, 09:36 AM IST
TAGS: auto industry Indian auto industry PLI scheme
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS